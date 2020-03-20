Traffic

Multi-car crash, carjacking on Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol says

In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, vehicles make their way westbound on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A multi-car crash was reported on the East bound lanes of the Bay Bridge, just west of Treasure Island on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the people involved in the crash got out and carjacked another vehicle that was not a part of the incident.

The suspect took off and is still outstanding. The CHP does not have a description of the suspect. There is no information if the person was armed or if the victim is injured.

All lanes have since re-opened.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan francisco oakland bay bridgecar crashbay bridge
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ABC7 drives around East Bay amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
1st COVID-19 death reported in Contra Costa County
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
100% of NY workforce must stay home; over 8,000 COVID-19 cases
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
More TOP STORIES News