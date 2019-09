All lames of Northbound 880 in Fremont have been re-opened! The accident scene has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/tXwK6du2rM — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 4, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. -- A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from all northbound I-880 lanes in Fremont near Auto Mall Parkway.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:21 a.m. All lanes were blocked at 5:31 a.m. and were reopened after 7 a.m.