Multi-vehicle crash, gravel spill closes Hwy 101 in Mountain View

#BREAKING CHP confirms the driver of the red car was arrested for DUI. We’re told he hit the center divide while driving NB, got out of his car, and that’s when it was struck by the two work trucks. He’s lucky to be alive. Update on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/q4Ljo8VgSe — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 12, 2019

#BREAKING Both NB 101 and SB 101 in Mountain View past San Antonio Rd is shutdown due to a crash involving multiple cars.

ALT. ROUTE: Exit San Antonio, turn right to San Antonio then make a U-turn at Bayshore to get back to NB 101. https://t.co/h3yYcSt50f pic.twitter.com/6k2rPi45wQ — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 12, 2019

#BREAKING NB + SB lanes of the 101 are shutdown this morning after a nasty crash involving 2 work trucks and a Zipcar. One of the trucks spilled gravel everywhere. Waiting on update on when this will all be cleared. More on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/IXX6qTnVl3 — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 12, 2019

Last of the work trucks being removed from NB lanes of 101 near Mountain View pic.twitter.com/hx0GYX9hJc — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 12, 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Hwy 101 in Mountain View are closed after two work trucks slammed into an abandoned vehicle near San Antonio Road, the CHP says.The crash happened in northbound lanes at about 1:45 a.m. Debris spread into southbound lanes, which triggered the full closure of the highway.The CHP confirms the driver of the abandoned vehicle was arrested for DUI. Authorities say his vehicle hit the center divide while driving northbound, he then got out of his car. The work truck then slammed into his vehicle.The trucks were carrying gravel which has spilled onto the roadway.There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.The CHP reports only minor injuries in the crash.