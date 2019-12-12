Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash, gravel spill closes Hwy 101 in Mountain View

Crash on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California on December 12, 2019. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Hwy 101 in Mountain View are closed after two work trucks slammed into an abandoned vehicle near San Antonio Road, the CHP says.

The crash happened in northbound lanes at about 1:45 a.m. Debris spread into southbound lanes, which triggered the full closure of the highway.

The CHP confirms the driver of the abandoned vehicle was arrested for DUI. Authorities say his vehicle hit the center divide while driving northbound, he then got out of his car. The work truck then slammed into his vehicle.

The trucks were carrying gravel which has spilled onto the roadway.

There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.

The CHP reports only minor injuries in the crash.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.




