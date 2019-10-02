Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash, police activity snarl eastbound traffic on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Caltrans)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The suspect of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody at the midspan of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked for the police activity.

A four-vehicle crash in the back up is now causing a massive backup.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
