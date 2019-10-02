SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The suspect of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody at the midspan of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked for the police activity.
A four-vehicle crash in the back up is now causing a massive backup.
Multi-vehicle crash, police activity snarl eastbound traffic on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
