TRAFFIC

Multiple lanes of WB Hwy 92 closed in Hayward due to emergency repairs

HAYWARD, Calif. --
Multiple lanes of westbound state Highway 92 in Hayward are currently closed due to emergency repair work, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the roadwork in the westbound highway's No. 3 and 4 lanes started originally around 2:36 p.m. Tuesday between the Hesperian Boulevard on-ramp and the Industrial Boulevard off-ramp.

Delays are expected, as the closure is expected to last until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No further information is immediately available.
