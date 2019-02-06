Just talked to Caltrans...new ETO is 7am. Expect delays! https://t.co/1WaUUN2Jj0 — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 6, 2019

Multiple lanes of westbound state Highway 92 in Hayward are currently closed due to emergency repair work, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the roadwork in the westbound highway's No. 3 and 4 lanes started originally around 2:36 p.m. Tuesday between the Hesperian Boulevard on-ramp and the Industrial Boulevard off-ramp.Delays are expected, as the closure is expected to last until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.No further information is immediately available.