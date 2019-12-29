Muni, Caltrain, SamTrans offering free rides on New Year's Eve

HeadsUp: #RideMuniFree on #NYE starting at 8pm on 12/31 until 5am on 1/1. Extra #MuniMetro svc btwn WP & @Caltrain, 9pm to 2:15am & btwn WP & Embarcadero, 2:15 to 5am. Extra Owl svc, 9pm to 5am. Don't tag your #ClipperCard during the complimentary period. https://t.co/fIhbjdEXkg — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 26, 2019

🎆 Free Caltrain Rides on New Year's Eve.



Beginning at 8 PM through end of service, #Caltrain will be free for all passengers.



🎇 DO NOT tag your Clipper Card.

🎇 Extra SF Fireworks service pre & after event.

🎇 FINAL train out of SF @ 2AM.https://t.co/xtk5d74YXa pic.twitter.com/R5OK7eFbn7 — Caltrain (@Caltrain) December 20, 2019

For New Year’s Eve, BART is running trains until 3 am.



There will be a special schedule after 8 pm until 3 am to take riders celebrating in 2020 into SF — then out of SF after midnight. https://t.co/8Mw7vTnnm7



New Year’s Day will be Sunday service, beginning at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/bn0KBC29Xm — SFBART (@SFBART) December 27, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Muni service in San Francisco will be free on New Year's Eve, according to the city's Municipal Transportation Agency.Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and ending at 5 a.m. Wednesday, people will be able to ride Muni for free, marking the 20th year of the agency's free New Year's Eve rides.All Muni lines and routes will provide free rides. Details are availableservice andbuses will also be free between 8p.m. and 5 a.m.will provide limited service until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, but the rides won't be free.