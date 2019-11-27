Muni subway service delayed due to flooding; BART providing mutual aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency metro subway service is delayed Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to transit officials.The delay was first reported at 5:26 a.m. due to flooding on the line between Church Street and Van Ness Avenue. BART is providing mutual aid transfers between the Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations. Bus shuttles are also being provided.There is no estimated time of when the delay will be cleared. No further information is immediately available.