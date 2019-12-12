Muni trains to be crowded due to pin issue, report says

The manufacturer is sending new pins and is paying for the replacements, according to the report.
The company, Siemans, also plans to re-design the pins so Muni doesn't have to constantly keep replacing them. Muni bought 68 new trains within the last year from the company. They have had to fix the brakes on the new trains, add sensors to the doors and next year will need to replace the bench seats- riders don't like the current ones.
MUNI is calling this problem short term and says to expect crowded trains today.
Cramming onto MUNI today as some cars had to be pulled from service because of equipment issues. pic.twitter.com/bi0mEipZkT— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 12, 2019