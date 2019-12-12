Muni trains to be crowded to due to pin issue, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Muni riders can expect a more crowded commute today. An issue with the pins that hold the trains together is forcing Muni to run the new trains with only one car instead of the usual two, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.The manufacturer is sending new pins and is paying for the replacements, according to the report.The company, Siemans, also plans to re-design the pins so Muni doesn't have to constantly keep replacing them. Muni bought 68 new trains within the last year from the company. They have had to fix the brakes on the new trains, add sensors to the doors and next year will need to replace the bench seats- riders don't like the current ones.MUNI is calling this problem short term and says to expect crowded trains today.