A shooting investigation has closed northbound Interstate 680 from Alum Rock Avenue to Berryessa Road in San Jose.Police first received the call Thursday at 3 a.m. A man told investigators he was driving in a black two door Honda Accord when someone shot at him.According to police the man was hit, but able to drive to a 7/11 parking lot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car. The man was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.