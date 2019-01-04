Northbound lanes of 880 at Fremont Blvd are now open. pic.twitter.com/YD0kafSSRE — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 4, 2019

Northbound I-880 in Fremont has reopened after a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident blocked all lanes.The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. before South Fremont Boulevard and all lanes were reopened around 6:45 a.m.The CHP says a male victim was struck multiple times.The original vehicle who hit the victim did not stop, according to authorities.Anybody who may have witnessed this accident is asked to call Hayward CHP at (510) 489-1500.