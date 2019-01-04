TRAFFIC

Northbound I-880 reopened in Fremont after fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Sky7 over accident on I-880 in Fremont, California on Friday, January 4, 2019. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Northbound I-880 in Fremont has reopened after a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident blocked all lanes.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. before South Fremont Boulevard and all lanes were reopened around 6:45 a.m.

The CHP says a male victim was struck multiple times.

The original vehicle who hit the victim did not stop, according to authorities.

Anybody who may have witnessed this accident is asked to call Hayward CHP at (510) 489-1500.

