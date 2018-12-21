TRAFFIC

Northbound, southbound I-280 closed near I-880 in San Jose due to overturned propane truck

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck overturned shutting down northbound Interstate 280 at Bascom Avenue in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck overturned shutting down northbound Interstate 280 at Bascom Avenue in San Jose. Southbound I-280 in the area is also closed and is being diverted to Meridian.



Both the on-ramp to the 17 and I-880 were closed first causing major traffic back up.


The CHP says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening and only involved the propane tanker which overturned-- the tanker did not leak.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say it will take five hours to clear the tanker from the road.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-280I-880santa clara countysemi crashSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Officials considering increasing toll prices for Golden Gate Bridge
Alvord Lake Bridge repair project to impact Friday commute on Kezar Drive
Officials considering proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
More Traffic
Top Stories
Government partially shuts down after Trump, Congress unable to agree on border wall spending
7-year-old honorary Sunnyvale officer has passed away
Last minute holiday shoppers hit Union Square in San Francisco
Families welcome home soldiers for the holidays at SFO
Reports of possible shooting near Daly City BART station
South Bay teen collects hundreds of toys for kids
Robbery suspects lead CHP on high-speed chase in LA County
Small stores reap benefit as online window for delivery by Christmas Eve closes
Show More
Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at AT&T Park
Police search for suspect in attempted robbery at MacArthur BART
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Stocks headed towards single worst month since 2008
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
More News