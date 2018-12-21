SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck overturned shutting down northbound Interstate 280 at Bascom Avenue in San Jose. Southbound I-280 in the area is also closed and is being diverted to Meridian.
Multiple closures in place for overturned propane tanker on I-280 to 17/880. N/B 280 diverted to Meridian, S/B 280 diverted to Winchester, N/B 17 diverted to Hamilton, S/B 880 diverted to Bascom. Efforts underway to clean up and clear the scene, no current ETO. Check for updates— CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) December 22, 2018
Both the on-ramp to the 17 and I-880 were closed first causing major traffic back up.
Hwy 280 N to Hwy 880 N completely shutdown due to a rolled over truck. Please take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/C0CsfJebSR— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 22, 2018
The CHP says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening and only involved the propane tanker which overturned-- the tanker did not leak.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials say it will take five hours to clear the tanker from the road.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.