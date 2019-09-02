Nearly all Highway 24 lanes reopen after crane knocked down power line near BART track, prompting emergency repairs

ALL LANES OPEN on SR-24 in both directions... except the #1 lane on the eastbound side due the planned @SFBART work. Thx to @PGE4Me, @CaltransD4, @LafayettePD, for the combined effort. And thank you for your patience. Drive safely & enjoy the rest of your #LaborDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/W2ic5shfEF — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) September 2, 2019

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly all the lanes of Highway 24 in Lafayette are back open following an early morning accident.Emergency electrical repairs forced officials to close Highway 24 in Lafayette at 12 p.m. after an early morning accident. BART says a 250-ton crane used during the track replacement project hit a PG&E power line and knocked it onto the roadway just before 5:22 a.m. Monday."The line came down onto the highway in the westbound lanes of Highway 24. At that point all of the westbound lanes of 24 were closed to traffic as a safety precaution," said BART spokesperson Chris Filippi.PG&E, Caltran, the CHP and Fire Department were notified.The line was cleared and the highway reopened reopened within an hour, but the downed line caused a power outage to more than 100 homes.Dozens of people like Lafayette resident Robert Low woke up to find a dark house and no electricity."I thought maybe it could be the heat we have been having and it's drawing too much power and we were having roving black outs. So I wasn't quite sure why we lost power or when we are going to get it back. So I said oh we are going to go to Chinatown and get some breakfast," said Low as he headed to his car to go to Oakland.BART is still investigating why the crane hit the line."This is a contractor crane, a contractor working on the project for us. It's a 265 ton crane. It's used to lift some really heavy track components," explained Filippi. "One of the things it has been used for is to remove some track switches. Those are kind of like intersections if you are driving. The switches allow a train to move from rail to rail. They've been removing these. They extend up to 200 feet they are really large oversized components of our trackway so you need a big crane to move them."It wasn't just homes that lost power. Stores like Whole Foods and Noah's Bagels on Mount Diablo Boulevard couldn't open for business because of the power outage.BART officials were trying to focus on the positive."This is huge project. I think there's a sense of relief that nobody was injured. There is also a sense of relief that it happened at that time of day, very early in the morning hours of Labor Day weekend, when there's not a lot of traffic out there," Filippi said.Nobody was injured.BART is currently replacing 50 year old track through Lafayette, which is their busiest line. The station is scheduled to be closed for six weekends while they do the work. This incident did not impact the projects progress.A bus bridge was in effect between the Walnut Creek and Orinda Stations Monday during the closure.Lanes reopened around 3 p.m.