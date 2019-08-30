Report: New BART platform signs can show if trains are canceled

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Saturday, hundreds of new BART station platform signs will have the ability to let riders know if trains are canceled.BART riders have long been frustrated when the signs say the arrival time is five minutes and the train doesn't come or is rerouted.The Examiner reports some riders have nicknamed the phenomenon "ghost trains."Starting Saturday, more than 400 of the new BART displays will also list if a train features two-door cars or three-door cars.