Fremont Police says there are falling rocks on Niles Canyon Road. It’s blocked off at Mission Blvd.

No timeline for reopening. pic.twitter.com/uDwI2jCCzT — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Heads up- Niles Canyon Road closed in both directions in Fremont due to mudslide. Alameda County Fire advising CHP it will be shut down in both directions for the next day or two. — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Niles Canyon Road has been closed in both directions in Fremont due to a mudslide. Alameda County Fire is advising the CHP that it will be shut down in both directions for the next day or two.The CHP said the mudslide was first reported around 3:05 a.m. on the roadway just east of Palomares Road, and caused at least one traffic collision. There are no immediate reports of injuries in the crash.ACE is holding trains in Livermore due to the mudslide.