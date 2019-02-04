WEATHER

Niles Canyon Road in Fremont closed in both directions due to mudslide

Niles Canyon Road closure in Fremont, California on Monday, February 4, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Niles Canyon Road has been closed in both directions in Fremont due to a mudslide. Alameda County Fire is advising the CHP that it will be shut down in both directions for the next day or two.

The CHP said the mudslide was first reported around 3:05 a.m. on the roadway just east of Palomares Road, and caused at least one traffic collision. There are no immediate reports of injuries in the crash.

ACE is holding trains in Livermore due to the mudslide.

