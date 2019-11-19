North Bay prepares for traffic light outages in upcoming PG&E power shutoffs

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- After days without power last month, some North Bay cities are trying to prepare for traffic light outages in the upcoming PG&E power shutoffs.
Eleven of San Anselmo's traffic lights outside of San Rafael went out during last month's planned outages, according to the Marin Independent Journal.
Now the city leaders are considering a roughly $63,000 plan to link the traffic lights to backup power generators.
Other areas, like Novato, are thinking through their backup plans, such as putting reflective tape on traffic lights or posting temporary stop signs.
The power shutoffs are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
