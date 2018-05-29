IRONMAN

Signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes' ahead of North Carolina Ironman

EMBED </>More Videos

These hacked signs have hacked off cycling enthusiasts. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC --
Gene Caffrey was riding his bike along Old US-1 near Moncure during the weekend when something stopped him. He wondered whether his eyes were deceiving him.

"I didn't think it was real. I thought I was seeing things," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Road signs hacked with offensive message for cyclists


There was a sign ahead that used profanity and mocked cyclists ahead of the Ironman race.

It said drivers can expect delays June 3 because of "a** holes on bikes."

"Seeing the signs like that, it just sends the wrong message," said Caffrey, who said he has competed in two Ironman races.

Caffrey says some drivers already get agitated with cyclists and the message was instigating tensions.

"It's dangerous. We're up against thousands of pounds of cars and you got to stay as safe as possible," he said. "At the end of the day, we're coming home to our families. We want to stay safe and we're drivers too. Everyone's got to understand the rules out there, and why we're at where we're at on the road and how we ride."

Another sign along US-64 near Jordan Lake referred to riders as "idiots."

An NCDOT spokesperson said the signs do not belong to their agency. ABC11 reached out to the Ironman organization to see if the signs belonged to them.

The signs have since been fixed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbike raceironmanhighwayshackingroad ragecyclingbicyclesportsexercisemarathonsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IRONMAN
Ironman competition brings thousands to Sonoma County
Ironman competition helps Santa Rosa businesses recover from wildfires
LAPD investigating missing Iron Man suit worth $325K
Disneyland adding new Marvel attractions, replacing 'A Bug's Land'
More ironman
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News