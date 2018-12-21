Northbound I-280 closed near I-880 in San Jose due to overturned propane truck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck overturned shutting down northbound Interstate 280 at Bascom Avenue in San Jose.
Both the on-ramp to the 17 and I-880 were closed first causing major traffic back up.
Hwy 280 N to Hwy 880 N completely shutdown due to a rolled over truck. Please take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/C0CsfJebSR— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 22, 2018
The CHP says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening and only involved the propane tanker which overturned-- the tanker did not leak.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials say it will take five hours to clear the tanker from the road.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.