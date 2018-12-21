Northbound I-280 closed near I-880 in San Jose due to overturned propane truck

Hwy 280 N to Hwy 880 N completely shutdown due to a rolled over truck. Please take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/C0CsfJebSR — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 22, 2018

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck overturned shutting down northbound Interstate 280 at Bascom Avenue in San Jose.Both the on-ramp to the 17 and I-880 were closed first causing major traffic back up.The CHP says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening and only involved the propane tanker which overturned-- the tanker did not leak.The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.Officials say it will take five hours to clear the tanker from the road.