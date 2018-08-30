Northbound I-680 in San Jose closed due to shooting investigation

A shooting investigation has closed Northbound Interstate 680 from Alum Rock Avenue to Berryessa Road in San Jose.San Jose Police first received the call Thursday at 3:00AM. A man told investigators he was driving in a black two door Honda Accord when someone shot at him.The man was hit but able to drive to a 7/11 parking lot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car. The man was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.Stay with ABC7 Mornings for updates on this breaking news story.