TRAFFIC

Northbound I-680 in San Jose closed due to shooting investigation

A shooting investigation has closed Northbound Interstate 680 from Alum Rock Avenue to Berryessa Road in San Jose.

San Jose Police first received the call Thursday at 3:00AM. A man told investigators he was driving in a black two door Honda Accord when someone shot at him.

The man was hit but able to drive to a 7/11 parking lot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car. The man was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Stay with ABC7 Mornings for updates on this breaking news story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic
TRAFFIC
Page Street parking changes, landscape improvements headed for final approval
Lyft permanently redirects pick-ups off some blocks of Valencia Street
Equipment problem in Antioch triggers major delays on BART
Bus bridge scheduled for busy Oakland BART hub during two upcoming weekends
More Traffic
Top Stories
Canadian woman, child reported missing after arriving in Bay Area for camping trip
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date in Santa Cruz
South Bay wildlife center sees uptick in baby squirrels brought in by public
TIMELINE: Body with no head, hands discovered in San Francisco
Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims
There is a sure fire way to avoid international data charges -- and it isn't Airplane Mode
Police searching for suspects in Hercules home invasion
Police: SJ teacher suspected in road rage incident arrested in class with gun
Show More
BART reports man found dead at Bay Fair Station
Texas woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suspected suicide
Safe injection sites a success in Canada
Bay Area vets treating eagle found shot in wing
More News