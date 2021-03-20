Oakland BART service restored after gas leak in area, officials say

BART service has been restored through Downtown Oakland. Trains for all destinations will make normal stops at 19th St Oakland and 12th St Oakland City Center. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2021

Due to the gas leak in the 19th St Oakland area, trains are NOT running through the area. SF/Daly City bound Red and Yellow Line trains are turning back at MacArthur. Richmond and Antioch bound trains are turning back at 12th St Station. Working with OFD to resolve situation. https://t.co/AmOTmbJngO — SFBART (@SFBART) March 20, 2021

There is a station closure at 19th St. Oakland due to a gas leak in the area. There is no train service through downtown Oakland stations at this time. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2021

At 19th St. Oakland the entrances at 19th St and 20th St are closed due to a matter being investigated. Please use the entrance at 17th St to access the station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. -- BART officials say service has been restored through Downtown Oakland.Trains for all destinations will make normal stops at 19th St Oakland and 12th St Oakland City Center, the agency tweeted at 1:30p.m. on Saturday.At around 10a.m., BART tweeted that the two entrances to the 19th Street station closed around 10a.m. due to a gas leak investigation in the area.As a result, no train service ran through the downtown Oakland stations.At 11:40a.m., BART tweeted the 12th St. & Oakland City Center station also closed.