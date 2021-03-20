Traffic

Oakland BART service restored after gas leak in area, officials say

A BART train is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- BART officials say service has been restored through Downtown Oakland.



Trains for all destinations will make normal stops at 19th St Oakland and 12th St Oakland City Center, the agency tweeted at 1:30p.m. on Saturday.

At around 10a.m., BART tweeted that the two entrances to the 19th Street station closed around 10a.m. due to a gas leak investigation in the area.



As a result, no train service ran through the downtown Oakland stations.

At 11:40a.m., BART tweeted the 12th St. & Oakland City Center station also closed.



