TRAFFIC

Officials: Posey Tube to reopen after sinkhole repairs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland will be closed to traffic from Monday until midnight Tuesday while crews work to repair a sinkhole. (KGO-TV)

By and Dion Lim
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland was originally supposed to be closed until Wednesday at midnight, but officials later announced that both lanes would be open at 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Repairs are progressing as scheduled to fix the sinkhole that formed over the weekend at the Oakland exit due to an underground storm drain failure.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

They are hoping to have one lane of the tube back open by midnight on Monday and the other lane will likely be closed through the end of the week while repairs continue. Rain could play a factor in when that second lane opens.


Drivers faced a big back up in Alameda during the Monday morning commute.

Traffic inched its way up as Webster Street and Constitution Way merged together.

VIDEO: Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland remains closed for repairs
EMBED More News Videos

The Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland will be closed to traffic from Monday until midnight Tuesday while crews work to repair a sinkhole.



Alameda police blocked off the one lane, but once you got into the tube traffic moved well.

RELATED: Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Posey Tube in Alameda


For people heading into Alameda in the morning, getting home to Oakland could take a lot longer, especially if you commute by bike like Oakland resident Ernesto Montenero. "If they close the tunnel, we may not be able to ride through it as well, so we'd have to go around about an eight-mile detour," he said.

The Posey Tube is one of the main arteries off Alameda, but there are options like the Park Street, Fruitvale and High Street bridges as well as state route 61, and the Bay Farm Island Bridge.

You can also ditch the car and take the ferry.

AC Transit has created several detours for affected bus lines.

The Posey Tube from Oakland to Alameda remains unaffected and drivers we spoke with said delays weren't that bad because many of their colleagues and neighbors took alternate transportation or used bridges to get off the island.

Click here for more information about the bus line detours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsinkholetraffic delayalameda countyAlamedaOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News