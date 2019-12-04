Traffic

Officials beginning to plan for Richmond-San Rafael Bridge replacement, seek ideas from public

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge has been a source of major issues for thousands of drivers, including lane closures. Now a North Bay Assemblymember is preparing to eventually replace the bridge with a new span.

Assemblyman Marc Levine is asking for public input on what the new bridge should include, "Nothing lasts forever, including workhorse bridges like the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge," said Assemblymember Levine. "Now is the time for our community to begin a conversation about what type of bridge will meet our long term needs." Assemblymember Levine is accepting ideas on all aspects of the new bridge including the look, if it should include bike or pedestrian lanes and even if it should incorporate trains.

To collect the ideas, Assemblymember Levine has launched a new website where the public can submit ideas. He is also asking people to post their suggestions on social media using the hashtag #RichmondBridge.

RELATED: Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is 63 years old. Recently, it has been plagued with problems including at least two instances where concrete from expansion joints fell onto the lower deck of the bridge.

Officials have also struggled to keep up with growing demand. Earlier this year they converted the shoulder on the lower deck into a third lane that is used during commute hours. They also added a moveable barrier to the top deck to give bicycles and pedestrians access between Marin County and Richmond for the first time.

RELATED: New lane added on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The bridge will get a $20 million makeover beginning in 2020, thanks to state gas tax funds. It is unclear when a project to build a new bridge would begin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan rafaelrichmond san rafael bridgerichmondmarinbay areabuilding a better bay arearichmond san rafael bridgebridgetrafficmarin county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
San Bruno declares local emergency for landslide
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
Show More
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
More TOP STORIES News