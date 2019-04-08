Traffic

Only in NYC: Straphangers wait for man to load plants, trees onto subway

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- New Yorkers are used to seeing a lot of crazy things on the subway, but these straphangers were in for an in-tree-guing ride Sunday night.

One commuter took video of a man loading plant after plant onto a subway car and shared it on social media.

She said it happened on an uptown 2 Train at the 28th Street station in Manhattan. Although 2 trains don't usually stop at 28th Street, they did Sunday night due to weekend service changes.

"When your subway car gets turned into the Rainforest Café. Welcome to NYC."


Theses weren't your average houseplants -- the plants looked more like small trees and appeared to barely fit onto the car. Commuters looked on in disbelief while the overhead announcement warned to stand clear of the closing doors.

The MTA said "this is not allowed," and their rules prohibit blocking doorways and impending the movement of people or trains.
