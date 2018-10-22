TRAFFIC

Oracle OpenWorld shuts down Howard Street in San Francisco this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Howard Street in front of the Moscone Center is shut down this week for Oracle's Open World conference. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Howard Street in front of the Moscone Center is shut down this week for Oracle's Open World conference. They expect more than 60,000 people this week.

Cars cannot use Howard between Third and Fourth Streets. This created a congested mess during this morning's commute. And some drivers predict the afternoon will be even worse. Some San Francisco residents say this is taking hospitality too far.


"It's a little bit of a drag for the rest of us commuting. It takes like an hour to go three blocks. I think they should be respectful of the community and people who live here and commute here as well as the people coming in for conferences," said Meg Donovan.

A Lyft driver who was stuck in traffic on Howard Street agrees with her.

"It definitely makes an impact. Personally, I don't think they should ever shut the streets down like that," said Ryan Kricensky.

But another resident points out this pain is a small price to pay for what the city gains.

"I am a business person. This drives a lot of money and people from all over the world so I am not too negative. But it is the way to my office so it is a little bit troublesome," said Yuichi Ando.

The conference lasts through Thursday but Howard is expected to be shut down all week.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficoracletraffic delaymoscone centerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
BART recovering from major delays at SF stations in East Bay direction
Lanes re-open on 101 in Novato after man was hit and killed while walking
Heavy traffic expected on Market St. in SF with Oracle event kicking off
Truck slams into high voltage transformer at Milpitas mall
More Traffic
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, cooler day
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Trader Joe's burritos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria contamination
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Show More
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Prop 6 campaigning heats up ahead of election
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tomorrow
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More News