Overturned big rig blocks 4 lanes of eastbound I-80 in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A rollover crash involving a big rig is blocking four lanes of eastbound I-80 at Appian Way in Pinole.The CHP says a suspected drunk driver fell asleep and stopped on one of the lanes of the freeway.A big rig driver reportedly swerved to avoid the car and rolled over.The driver who was stopped on the freeway was arrested.The lanes of I-80 are expected to be closed until about 7 a.m.