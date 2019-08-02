Traffic

Overturned big rig blocks 4 lanes of eastbound I-80 in Pinole

A rollover crash involving a big rig is blocking four lanes of eastbound I-80 before Appian Way in Pinole, Calif. on Friday, August 2, 2019. (KGO-TV)

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A rollover crash involving a big rig is blocking four lanes of eastbound I-80 at Appian Way in Pinole.

The CHP says a suspected drunk driver fell asleep and stopped on one of the lanes of the freeway.

A big rig driver reportedly swerved to avoid the car and rolled over.

The driver who was stopped on the freeway was arrested.

The lanes of I-80 are expected to be closed until about 7 a.m.

