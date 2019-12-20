Traffic

Overturned big rig closes EB Hwy 237 in San Jose

Overturned big rig on Hwy 237 in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, September 20, 2019. (Twitter/San Jose Firefighters)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An overturned big rig crash has closed all eastbound Hwy 237 lanes in San Jose near Zanker Road.

The big rig was traveling in westbound lanes of Hwy 237 when it flipped over the center divider, the CHP said. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.

One westbound lane of Hwy 237 has also been closed.

A Sig Alert has been issued and there is no estimate to reopen lanes.

