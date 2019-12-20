Overturned big rig closes EB Hwy 237 in San Jose

The big rig was traveling in westbound lanes of Hwy 237 when it flipped over the center divider, the CHP said. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.
One westbound lane of Hwy 237 has also been closed.
A Sig Alert has been issued and there is no estimate to reopen lanes.
SIG ALERT: All eastbound lanes of 237 past Zanker in San Jose are blocked right now, one westbound lane is blocked. There's a major rollover crash involving a big rig and two cars. Injuries have been reported. There's also fuel all over the lanes. https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 pic.twitter.com/Ew5DxqzBSs— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 20, 2019