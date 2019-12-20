Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose

No update from CHP on when EB 237 will be back open. At this point they tell me they’re just hoping to have this mess cleaned for the *evening* rush. Not good. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/0xwOVuqjIY — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 20, 2019

Update from Cpt Mitch Matlow of @SJFD on 237 crash:

- Crane Swerved in WB lanes & rolled over into EB lanes

- Second crash: Bus hit pickup trucks, sending it into EB lanes

- at least 1 taken to hospital

- hundreds of gallons of spilled diesel causing huge mess@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/FanhSQm67y — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 20, 2019

SIG ALERT: All eastbound lanes of 237 past Zanker in San Jose are blocked right now, one westbound lane is blocked. There's a major rollover crash involving a big rig and two cars. Injuries have been reported. There's also fuel all over the lanes. https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 pic.twitter.com/Ew5DxqzBSs — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 20, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash involving an overturned crane has closed all Hwy 237 lanes near North 1st Street in San Jose.The crane was traveling in westbound lanes of Hwy 237 when it flipped over the center divider and into eastbound lanes, the CHP said. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.Another crane has been brought in to upright the turned over crane.The CHP said they hope to have eastbound lanes back open by 4 p.m. and westbound lanes reopened before then.