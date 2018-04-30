Overturned semi-truck cleared from NB Hwy 101 lanes in Novato

Here's a look at the scene in Novato - NB 101 closed at Atherton due to this flipped semi, no ETO. More details coming up on @abc7newsbayarea at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/brj2GGYtRs — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) April 30, 2018

All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 have reopened just south of San Antonio Road in unincorporated Marin County after a semi-truck overturned early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the truck overturned around 1:40 a.m. A Sig-alert was issued just after 2 a.m., as there is no estimated time of re-opening. There are no injuries and other vehicles were involved, the CHP said.All lanes were reopened before 5:30 a.m.