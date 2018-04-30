TRAFFIC

Overturned semi-truck cleared from NB Hwy 101 lanes in Novato

Semi-truck crash in Novato, California on Monday, April 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. --
All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 have reopened just south of San Antonio Road in unincorporated Marin County after a semi-truck overturned early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the truck overturned around 1:40 a.m. A Sig-alert was issued just after 2 a.m., as there is no estimated time of re-opening. There are no injuries and other vehicles were involved, the CHP said.

All lanes were reopened before 5:30 a.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHighway 101semi crashNovato
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News