Path opens for bikes, pedestrians across Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Saturday morning for the opening of the bike and pedestrian path across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

This is the first time bicyclists and pedestrians can travel between Contra Costa and Marin counties.

The path is on the upper deck heading westbound.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the overlook near the east end of the bridge.
