Just a reminder... never drive through CHP flares. It’s dangerous and you’ll end up with a ticket. pic.twitter.com/rAILfUxXuz — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 15, 2018

3 lanes now open on NB 101 just before SFO. Slow lane and Millbrae exit ramp still closed. pic.twitter.com/zYPA6HUOZQ — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 15, 2018

#Update on fatal crash involving a pedestrian on NB 101 in Millbrae near SFO. pic.twitter.com/AEe4HWMz4Z — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 15, 2018

UPDATE: CHP confirms fatal crash on NB 101 before Millbrae Ave- **Sig Alert** still in effect but 2 left lanes have reopened, 2 right lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/PXQfrnURc5 — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 15, 2018

Multiple lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of Millbrae Avenue in Millbrae are currently closed after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on the freeway early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision occurred around 4:02 a.m. and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.No further information is immediately available.