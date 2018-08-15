TRAFFIC

Pedestrian killed in accident on NB Hwy 101 in Millbrae, multiple lanes blocked

Accident scene on Hwy 101 in Millbrae, California on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

MILLBRAE, Calif. --
Multiple lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of Millbrae Avenue in Millbrae are currently closed after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on the freeway early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision occurred around 4:02 a.m. and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No further information is immediately available.
