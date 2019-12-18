Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580 in Oakland, all lanes reopened

Traffic is at a standstill on I-580 in Oakland. There was a fatal accident on the eastbound side at Lakeshore but they currently have lanes blocked in both directions. pic.twitter.com/3xyvOYSFjI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 18, 2019

RAINY COMMUTE: We are following a deadly crash in Oakland on WB 580 before Lakeshore. EB lanes are blocked. WB traffic is being diverted at Lakeshore. Expect delays. https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 pic.twitter.com/6wBsYw54LU — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 18, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- All I-580 lanes in Oakland have reopened after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Lakeshore.The CHP said the driver of a Mercedes was going too fast on a curve on westbound I-580 and spun out in the rainy conditions. A pickup truck then got into a minor crash with the Mercedes. The driver of the truck exited his vehicle and was walking around when another vehicle crashed into his truck. The crash killed the truck driver when he was sent into eastbound lanes."The attempt should always be to move to the right hand shoulder or the center-median if your vehicles are drivable. So always attempt to do that first. Regardless of how much damage your car has it will possibly still move. If you can't do that, you need to remain in your car with your seatbelt on. That is the safest place for you to be. As soon as you get out and start walking around in lanes that is when incidents like this happen" said CHP Sgt. Alex Edmon.The CHP is reminding drivers to slowdown and be safe in the rainy conditions.