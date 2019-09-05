Traffic

Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain says a trespasser was fatally struck by a train in San Francisco near the 22nd Street Station.

The southbound track through the area has reopened and trains are single-tracking.

BART says it is providing mutual aid for Caltrain riders -- just show your ticket.

There are approximately 75 passengers onboard the train and no injuries onboard have been reported.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.



