Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

The southbound track through the area has reopened and trains are single-tracking.
BART says it is providing mutual aid for Caltrain riders -- just show your ticket.
There are approximately 75 passengers onboard the train and no injuries onboard have been reported.
Here’s a look at the train involved. One person was hit and killed this morning.— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 5, 2019
Delays include:
103 -60 mins delayed
305 -55” Bayshore
207 -28” SBR
309 -34” Bayshore
211 -10” MIL
313 -4” behind 211
310 -62” SF
212 -53” SF
314 -40” SF
216 -33” SF
218 -25” SF
#Caltrain pic.twitter.com/PcXHTEG75B
#BREAKING a person was hit by a @Caltrain train near the 22nd Street station and killed. Commuters can expect severe delays this morning. pic.twitter.com/YX2NwvqStt— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 5, 2019
ALERT: #NB103 reported possible trespasser strike in San Francisco near 22nd st. Station.— Caltrain (@Caltrain) September 5, 2019
Crews working to confirm. Expect delays. #Caltrain pic.twitter.com/UeJewqo6XQ