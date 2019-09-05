Person fatally struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

Here’s a look at the train involved. One person was hit and killed this morning.



Delays include:

103 -60 mins delayed

305 -55” Bayshore

207 -28” SBR

309 -34” Bayshore

211 -10” MIL

313 -4” behind 211

310 -62” SF

212 -53” SF

314 -40” SF

216 -33” SF

218 -25” SF

#Caltrain pic.twitter.com/PcXHTEG75B — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 5, 2019

#BREAKING a person was hit by a @Caltrain train near the 22nd Street station and killed. Commuters can expect severe delays this morning. pic.twitter.com/YX2NwvqStt — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 5, 2019

ALERT: #NB103 reported possible trespasser strike in San Francisco near 22nd st. Station.



Crews working to confirm. Expect delays. #Caltrain pic.twitter.com/UeJewqo6XQ — Caltrain (@Caltrain) September 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain says a trespasser was fatally struck by a train in San Francisco near the 22nd Street Station.The southbound track through the area has reopened and trains are single-tracking.BART says it is providing mutual aid for Caltrain riders -- just show your ticket.There are approximately 75 passengers onboard the train and no injuries onboard have been reported.