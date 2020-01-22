Traffic

Police activity closes I-580 off-ramp in Livermore

Police action in Livermore, Calif. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (KGO-TV)

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Heavy police activity has closed the Airway off-ramp in Livermore.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, however the area remains roped off -- including a nearby Starbucks parking lot.

All lanes of eastbound I-580 were closed earlier this morning, but have since reopened.

A man was seen handcuffed in an ambulance, but police have not said what his injuries are why he is in cuffs.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlivermorepolicei 580
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Show More
Talking fitness, football and 49ers fans with the 'G.O.A.T' Jerry Rice
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
High school coach recalls 49ers' QB Garoppolo's early football years
CDC expects more cases of coronavirus in US
Campbell City Council to vote on proposed Chick-fil-A
More TOP STORIES News