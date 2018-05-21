Police activity triggers block Muni N-Judah line

SAN FRANCISCO --San Francisco Municipal Railway's N-Judah line is delayed in both directions due to police activity, the agency announced early this morning.
Officials sent out an alert at 5:35 a.m. saying inbound trains are being switched back at the Fillmore Street due to the police activity at Church Street and Duboce Avenue.
Bus shuttles are providing service outbound between Church Street/Duboce Avenue area stops to the Castro, Divisadero, Haight, Cole, Frederick and Arugello stops.
No further information was immediately available.