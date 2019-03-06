Potholes anger drivers, pedestrians in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The recent storms have also trashed San Francisco streets, turning some intersections into car-crunching minefields.The scene was especially bad at 4th and Folsom streets, which has the added problem of major construction in the area with a steady stream of heavy equipment rolling through. ABC7 News watched as car after car bottomed out after hitting the field of potholes. Some larger trucks rocked violently from side to side. And many drivers and pedestrians were angry."It's like third world, I'm sorry to say, in one of the most expensive cities in the world," said one pedestrian.Work crews moved cones into place and did their best to divert drivers around the worst of the damage.