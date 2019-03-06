potholes

Potholes anger drivers, pedestrians in San Francisco

EMBED <>More Videos

The recent storms have trashed San Francisco streets, turning some intersections into car-crunching mine-fields.

By by Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The recent storms have also trashed San Francisco streets, turning some intersections into car-crunching minefields.

The scene was especially bad at 4th and Folsom streets, which has the added problem of major construction in the area with a steady stream of heavy equipment rolling through. ABC7 News watched as car after car bottomed out after hitting the field of potholes. Some larger trucks rocked violently from side to side. And many drivers and pedestrians were angry.

"It's like third world, I'm sorry to say, in one of the most expensive cities in the world," said one pedestrian.

Work crews moved cones into place and did their best to divert drivers around the worst of the damage.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscopotholesstormraintrafficdriving
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POTHOLES
Emergency pothole repairs completed on Hwy 92 in Hayward
Neighbors fill growing Pennsylvania pothole with Christmas tree
Storm causes problems for commuters throughout the Bay Area
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
TOP STORIES
Southwest $49 fares to Hawaii sell out within hours
Man accused of assault at UC Berkeley pleads not guilty
Sun to briefly shine on Bay Area Friday
Trash creating problems in Russian River flooding aftermath
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
CHP responds to spin outs, overturned cars as South Bay hit by storm
Rare lightning storm lights up Southern California
Bay Area Jeopardy! with local champ
Warriors sign center Andrew Bogut
Surprise! 'Maleficent' sequel to be released in October
More TOP STORIES News