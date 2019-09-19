Powell St. BART station closed due to major medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO -- A "major medical emergency" has been reported Thursday afternoon at BART's Powell Street station in San Francisco, according to the transit agency.Around 2 p.m., a person was reported on the tracks at the station while a train approached, and a collision may have occurred, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.The Powell Street station is closed while emergency crews respond to the scene, and trains are single-tracking through the station, Filippi said.San Francisco Municipal Railway is offering mutual aid to BART passengers.