Powell St. BART station reopened after person hit, killed by train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Powell Street BART station in San Francisco has re-opened after a train hit and killed someone who was on the tracks Thursday afternoon.The station opened at around 4:15 PM. There are still major delays for Transbay commuters as a result of the incident.The incident happened around 2 PM. The station was closed for about two hours while police, firefighters and the medical examiner secured the area.