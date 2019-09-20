SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Powell Street BART station in San Francisco has re-opened after a train hit and killed someone who was on the tracks Thursday afternoon.
The station opened at around 4:15 PM. There are still major delays for Transbay commuters as a result of the incident.
The incident happened around 2 PM. The station was closed for about two hours while police, firefighters and the medical examiner secured the area.
See more stories and videos related to BART.
Powell St. BART station reopened after person hit, killed by train
BART
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More