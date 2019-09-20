BART

Powell St. BART station reopened after person hit, killed by train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Powell Street BART station in San Francisco has re-opened after a train hit and killed someone who was on the tracks Thursday afternoon.

The station opened at around 4:15 PM. There are still major delays for Transbay commuters as a result of the incident.

The incident happened around 2 PM. The station was closed for about two hours while police, firefighters and the medical examiner secured the area.

