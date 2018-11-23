TRAFFIC

Rain triggers flooding on Bay Area highways

The storm has caused flooding and accidents on highways in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Some Bay Area roads saw flooding overnight.

The CHP reported several lanes of southbound Highway 880 just north of Mowry Avenue in Fremont were shut down just after 11 Thanksgiving night due to flooding. It has since reopened.

Northbound Highway 280 north of Bunker Hill in San Mateo was also closed due to flooding across all lanes.

The CHP is also dealing with some other traffic incidences. There was a single vehicle crash on northbound 101 at Brokaw Road in San Jose just after 3 a.m. Officers ended up temporarily blocking off the off ramp so they could tow away the black Audi. There were no reports of injuries.

The CHP also being proactive on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. A patrol car was splitting the two lanes, pacing the traffic and keeping cars from speeding.

