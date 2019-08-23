Traffic

Ramp still closed after truck hits guardrail on Northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A closure on Northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco didn't help the afternoon commute. A ramp is still closed after a truck struck a guardrail.

The crash was initially reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. involving a hit-and-run vehicle and a heavy-duty truck that struck the guardrail just north of the split between Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 80 heading toward the Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Bert Diaz said.

The crash caused a chunk of concrete to fall down in the area of 10th and Bryant streets, damaging a few cars, Diaz said. The hit-and-run vehicle remains at large and a description of it was not immediately available.

Crews are at the scene to repair the guardrail, prompting the closure of the two lanes of northbound Highway 101 on the Central Freeway toward Duboce Avenue, according to Diaz.

Traffic is being diverted to the Ninth Street exit.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscohit and runhighway 101road closurehit and run accident
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
Passengers on flight from Oakland evacuated after report of possible smoke
Humid conditions will make it feel hotter in Bay Area
San Jose police searching for 11-year-old boy
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
BART to consider ban on panhandling, busking on trains
Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding
Show More
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run near SJSU
Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead
WATCH IN 60: Panhandling on BART, Pilot says plane crash was no stunt
AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy conditions to fade, drier air tomorrow
South Bay lawmakers propose hate crimes task force
More TOP STORIES News