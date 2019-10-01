Report: BART has 'wishlist' it hopes $100 billion proposed tax measure can fulfill

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART reportedly has a "wishlist" it hopes a $100 billion proposed tax measure can fulfill.New BART General Manager Robert Powers told the Mercury News that a second Transbay crossing is number one.The agency would also like to upgrade or potentially replace the tunnel between Rockridge and Orinda stations.Voters could take up the tax measure in November 2020.Meantime, Powers is beginning a listening tour Wednesday at Lake Merritt and Montgomery BART stations.