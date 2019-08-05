Traffic

RV crash blocks 3 EB I-580 lanes in Oakland

Crash scene in Oakland, California on Monday, August 5, 2019. (CHP Oakland/Twitter)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Three lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland are currently closed following a traffic collision involving a trailer early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:08 a.m. just east of Seminary Avenue. The trailer was completed destroyed and debris from it is blocking lanes.

Officers are at the scene investigating the collision and there is no estimated time of reopening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoaklandchpaccidenti 580crash
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Investigation ongoing into shooting at Texas Walmart that left 20 dead
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Lafayette developer, residents clash over Deer Hill housing project
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Cybersecurity cut for 8chan message forum used by El Paso suspect
AccuWeather Forecast: Inland and Bay cooling trend this week
Show More
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
BART begins paperless ticket program in Oakland
Bay Area residents say back-to-back shootings becoming hard to process
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Gilroy shooting victim's relatives stunned by two more mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News