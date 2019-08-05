OAKLAND, Calif. -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland are currently closed following a traffic collision involving a trailer early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:08 a.m. just east of Seminary Avenue. The trailer was completed destroyed and debris from it is blocking all lanes.
Officers are at the scene investigating the collision and there is no estimated time of reopening.
RV crash blocks all EB I-580 lanes in Oakland
