Salesforce Transit Center opens for first weekday commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The spectacular new Salesforce Transit Center is in its first full weekday of service, which means the first morning commute as well.
The center stretches a massive three blocks long South of Market; it's bordered by Mission and Howard Streets and 2nd and Beale. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through it every day.
Buses have already started using it; a celebration was held when the first Transbay buses arrived at the Transit Center Sunday morning.
Along with the bus deck, the Center boasts a big rooftop park that is quickly becoming the main attraction.
The old temporary Transbay terminal at Beale and Howard Streets will soon be torn down.
A city park and housing will be built on the one block site.