SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Salesforce Transit Center opens for first weekday commute

Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco, Monday, August 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The spectacular new Salesforce Transit Center is in its first full weekday of service, which means the first morning commute as well.

The center stretches a massive three blocks long South of Market; it's bordered by Mission and Howard Streets and 2nd and Beale. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through it every day.

RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers

Buses have already started using it; a celebration was held when the first Transbay buses arrived at the Transit Center Sunday morning.

Along with the bus deck, the Center boasts a big rooftop park that is quickly becoming the main attraction.

RELATED: OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'

The old temporary Transbay terminal at Beale and Howard Streets will soon be torn down.

A city park and housing will be built on the one block site.
