Salesforce Transit Center opens for first weekday commute

The spectacular new Salesforce Transit Center is in its first full weekday of service, which means the first morning commute as well.The center stretches a massive three blocks long South of Market; it's bordered by Mission and Howard Streets and 2nd and Beale. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through it every day.Buses have already started using it; a celebration was held when the first Transbay buses arrived at the Transit Center Sunday morning.Along with the bus deck, the Center boasts a big rooftop park that is quickly becoming the main attraction.The old temporary Transbay terminal at Beale and Howard Streets will soon be torn down.A city park and housing will be built on the one block site.