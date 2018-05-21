The city of South San Francisco will be closing the San Bruno Canal bridge located near the intersection of South Airport Boulevard and North Access Road indefinitely - starting Monday to replace bridge piles, the city announced on Tuesday.The bridge is located near the long-term parking structure for the San Francisco International Airport, in addition to a United Airlines operations center. The city said it would provide detours around the closure.Samtrans said two routes would be affected by the closure: routes 292 and 397. The agency said in a statement that passengers should expect delays until construction is completed. Passengers can get more information on route changes by calling (800) 660-4287.The closure to replace the piles that the city says are rapidly deteriorating should be finished by December 2018, but the city didn't provide a specific date of completion.