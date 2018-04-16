#Breaking SF City Attny. Issues cease & desist order for unlawful operation of motorized scooters. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MQrWkYkqzs — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) April 16, 2018

San Francisco's city attorney on Monday issued a cease and desist order for the unlawful operation of scooters in the city.Three companies received the notice including Bird, Lime and Spin.The increase of electric scooters and dockless bikes on the City's streets has gotten mixed reaction.The transportation alternatives help reduce traffic and pollution but can also block sidewalks and curb ramps.On Friday the city's public works department seized 66 scooters they say were blocking traffic.Riders use an app to rent an e-scooter and can park it anywhere when they're done. Some end up falling over and blocking sidewalks and entryways.Many riders are seen breaking laws - riding on the sidewalk, without helmets, and faster than the 15 miles per hour speed limit.A spokesperson for Bird - one of the scooter companies - said they will work with the city to find a solution.Part of a statement says, "We will continue to build upon bird's user education so that our growing use base becomes accustomed to considering their fellow San Franciscans and parks safely out of the right of way."