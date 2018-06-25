MUNI

San Francisco Muni riders cope with first day of station closures, bus bridges

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a confusing Monday morning commute for some Muni Metro riders in San Francisco, on the first day of a planned summer-long construction project for the railroad. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a confusing Monday morning commute for some Muni Metro riders in San Francisco, on the first day of a planned summer-long construction project for the railroad.

The first shuttle busses rolled down Market Street early Monday connecting K,L and M line riders with Muni trains heading downtown. "It's very inconvenient, they didn't tell us what time the bus would come to my stop. The trains are late, the bus is late, everything is late," said rider George Balto.


The bus bridges are being used because West Portal and Forest Hill stations are scheduled to be closed for two months. It's allowing for a $48 million track replacement project inside the Twin Peaks tunnel.

On Monday, Muni had an army of representatives at stations and stops, helping riders get where they needed to go. "I woke up early to hop on a bus to get to work," said rider Morgan Moreno.

The project has turned one block of West Portal Ave. into a construction zone, now off-limits to cars.

RELATED: San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs

Local business owners are concerned customers won't be able to find them. "It means less parking, less chance for people to come here," said Rain Tree Cafe manager Michelle Rementeria.

Muni's chief hopes the public will be patient and understanding. "We thank our passengers for their patience and indulgence, when the project is completed we'll have a quicker, more reliable ride into town," said SFMTA Director of Transit John Haley.

The project is scheduled for completion, August 24.

Click here for more information on the Twin Peaks Tunnel Improvement Project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmunicommutingbusSFMTAtransportationconstructionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco Twin Peaks Tunnel to close for repairs
MUNI
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
More muni
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News