Someday air travelers might save time by going underground when flying in and out of San Jose.Right now four agencies - VTA, Caltrain, ACE and Amtrak - all provide rail service to South Bay commuters. But none of the trains run directly into Mineta-San Jose International Airport.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo believes a Hyperloop could someday provide air travelers with a quick link between Diridon Station and Mineta.