San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo considers Hyperloop to ease congestion

Could a hyperloop provide air travelers with a quick link between Diridon Station and Mineta? Here's a look at the vision to ease congestion in the South Bay. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Someday air travelers might save time by going underground when flying in and out of San Jose.

Right now four agencies - VTA, Caltrain, ACE and Amtrak - all provide rail service to South Bay commuters. But none of the trains run directly into Mineta-San Jose International Airport.

RELATED: Cupertino Hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo believes a Hyperloop could someday provide air travelers with a quick link between Diridon Station and Mineta.

Watch the video player above for a look at the vision to ease congestion in the South Bay.
