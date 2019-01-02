COLLEGE FOOTBALL

City of San Jose prepping for large crowds to descend on downtown for the College Football Playoff National Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Events will be happening at several locations in San Jose. Playoff fan Central is at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Preparations are underway across the Bay Area in anticipation of the large crowds that will soon arrive for the College Football Playoff National Championship, and the event promises to be one for the books.

Treasure Island will be busy with Imagine Dragons fans-- they'll be performing the halftime concert broadcast during the game.

Back in San Jose, events will be happening at several locations. Playoff fan Central is at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

The game is at Levis Stadium.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsanta clara countycollege footballfootballVTAtraffic delaySan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Alabama, Clemson themed food make the menu at Levi's Stadium for CFP National Championship
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
Stanford TE Kaden Smith declares for NFL draft
More college football
TRAFFIC
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
Service restored to Castro Valley BART station after person killed on tracks
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man charged with killing Newman cop gets mental health exam
Police searching Oakland Hills homes after report of burglary, shooting
Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free
TRASH TRACKER: Map shows where the trash is piling up due to government shutdown
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 bullets used to take down lion after deadly attack
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo expresses gratitude after cycling accident
Dems call on Trump to back bills to end shutdown
Show More
Small Peninsula community named most educated town in California
Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
More News