Preparations are underway across the Bay Area in anticipation of the large crowds that will soon arrive for the College Football Playoff National Championship, and the event promises to be one for the books.Treasure Island will be busy with Imagine Dragons fans-- they'll be performing the halftime concert broadcast during the game.Back in San Jose, events will be happening at several locations. Playoff fan Central is at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.The game is at Levis Stadium.