San Mateo Bridge lanes reopened after injury accident

All lanes back open WB 92 on San Mateo Bridge- traffic jammed from 880 but starting to move again. pic.twitter.com/7C7s4YtjRW — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 18, 2018

All lanes of the San Mateo Bridge have reopened after an injury accident blocked all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane early Wednesday morning.The accident was near the high rise on the bridge. The injuries in the accident were considered serious.The CHP cleared all lanes around 7 a.m.