San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion robbery, police say

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police believe a fatal car accident is related to a home invasion robbery that happened four miles away from the crash scene.

An SUV crashed head-on into a concrete barrier on Airport Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

One person died and two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital, police said. Another car was involved in the home invasion robbery and got away, police said.

Police were responding to the home invasion on Roberta Drive when they heard about the crash.

"We responded to the scene. We saw some vehicles leaving, tried to catch up to them and then CHP notified us of a single-vehicle collision here. We came back here and found CHP dealing with this collision. We are trying to determine whether this collision was involved with our crime," Lt. Todd Mefford with the San Mateo Police Department.

Authorities shut down the off ramp to Airport Boulevard on the northbound side of Highway 101 while they conducted their investigation.

